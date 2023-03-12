Premiile Oscar 2023: lista filmelor nominalizate la cele mai râvnite premii din cinematografie

Cea mai așteptată gală a cinematografiei este aici, astăzi, 12 martie 2023 având loc decenarea premiilor Oscar. Află care sunt nominalizările cinematografice din acest an.
Premiile Oscar 2023 urmează a fi decernate
În data de 12 martie 2023, actorii, regizorii și nu numai vor sta cu sufletul la gură pentru a afla dacă au reușit să adauge un Oscar în carierele lor. Cinefilii, la rândul lor pun pariuri pe cel care ar putea fi cel mai bun film sau cel mai bun actor. Iată cum arată lista completă a nominalizaților din acest an.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun film
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau – “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”
- Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun film internațional
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germania
- “Argentina, 1985,” Argentina
- “Close,” Belgia
- “EO,” Polonia
- “The Quiet Girl,” Irlanda.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate” .
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun documentar
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun cântec
- “Applause” din “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand” din “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” din “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” din “RRR”
- “This Is A Life” din “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun film de animație
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun scenariu original
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
- Austin Butler – “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy – “Living”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
- Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
- Ana de Armas – “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun regizor
- Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Daniel Scheinert și Daniel Kwan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”
- Todd Field – “Tár”
- Ruben Ostlund – “Triangle of Sadness”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun design de producție
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cele mai bune costume
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun sunet
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficțiune
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cea mai bună editare
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Premiile Oscar 2023: Cel mai bun machiaj/Cea mai bună coafură
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”.
