Premiile Oscar 2023, lista completă a nominalizărilor: ce filme au bifat cele mai multe categorii

Cel mai așteptat eveniment cinematografic al anului, premiile Oscar, va avea loc în data de 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California.

Prima veste bună este că Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar.

Lista completă a nominalizaților poate fi consultată mai jos. Tot aici, vei observa că fabulosul The Banshees of Inisherin a obținut nici mai mult, nici mai puțin, de nouă nominalizări. Cu toate astea, „regele absolut” este Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Nominalizații de anul acesta

Cel mai bun film:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once”

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Triangle of Sadness“

„Women Talking“

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Cate Blanchett în „Tár“

Ana de Armas în „Blonde“

Andrea Riseborough în „To Leslie“

Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans“

Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Austin Butler în „Elvis“

Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brendan Fraser în „The Whale“

Paul Mescal în „Aftersun“

Bill Nighy în „Living“

Cel mai bun regizor:

Todd Field („Tár“)

Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)

Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)

Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar:

Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Hong Chau în „The Whale“

Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Stephanie Hsu în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cele mai bune costume:

„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

Cel mai bun sunet:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Elvis“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“

„Living“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Women Talking“

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Triangle of Sadness“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:

„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

„The Red Suitcase“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie:

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“

„The Flying Sailor“

„Ice Merchants“

„My Year of Dicks“

„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brian Tyree Henry în „Causeway“

Judd Hirsch în „The Fabelmans“

Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun cântec original:

„Applause“ din „Tell It like a Woman”

„Hold My Hand“ din „Top Gun: Maverick”

„Lift Me Up“ din „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

„Naatu Naatu“ din „RRR”

„This Is a Life“ din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj):

„All That Breathes“

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“

„Fire of Love“

„A House Made of Splinters“

„Navalny“

Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj):

„The Elephant Whisperers“

„Haulout“

„How Do You Measure a Year? “

„The Martha Mitchell Effect“

„Stranger at the Gate“

Cel mai bun film străin:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)

„Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)

„Close“ (Belgia)

„EO“ (Polonia)

„The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“

„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“

„The Sea Beast“

„Turning Red“

Machiaj și coafură:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„The Whale“

Cea mai bună imagine:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“

„Elvis“

„Empire of Light“

„Tár“

Design de producţie:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„Babylon“

„Elvis“

„The Fabelmans“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cel mai bun montaj:

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“