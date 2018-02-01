Fotografiile cu eclipsa de Lună pe care ai ratat-o în România

Eclipsa de Lună sau super „Luna albastră sângerie” a scos milioane de oameni din casă. A fost un eveniment extraordinar pentru ultimii 150 de ani.
Pe 31 ianuarie a avut loc o eclipsă de Lună, care a înglobat trei faze ale satelitului natural al Pământului, făcându-o astfel să fie cel mai așteptat eveniment astronomic din ultimii ani. Unde mai pui că ultima eclipsă de acest fel a avut loc în urmă cu 150 de ani.
Evenimentul a înglobat o Lună albastră, a doua Lună plină într-o lună calendaristică, o Lună superioară, când Luna este neobișnuit de aproape de Pământ, făcându-o mai mare și mai strălucitoare, și o Lună sângerie, un moment din timpul eclipsei în care satelitul a apărut roșu. Acest lucru a mai fost văzut pentru prima dată în 1866.
America de Nord, Hawaii, Orientul Mijlociu, Rusia, India sau Australia au fost martorele evenimentului, iar locuitorii au avut șansa să asiste la o rară Super Lună albastră sângerie. Spectacolul ceresc a fost rezultatul unei alinieri perfecte a Soarelui, Pământului și Lunii, satelitul fiind în cel mai aproape punct de planetă.
Oamenii s-au pregătit serios de Super Luna albastră sângerie, cu telescoape, aparate foto și video și, datorită lor noi putem vedea spectacolul ceresc. Eclipsa lunară totală a făcut ca ea să apară într-o nuanță roșiatică, ca efect al tuturor răsăriturilor și apusurilor de Soare de pe planetă, care reflectă Luna.
„Sângele” vine de la aspectul maro roșiatic pe care Luna îl are când Pământul intră între el și Soare, tăindu-i razele de lumină care, de obicei, luminează suprafața lunară.
Astfel, Luna a apărut cu 14% mai aproape de pământ și cu 30% mai luminoasă în timpul acestui fenomen lunar. Super Luna albastră sângerie a fost proeminentă în America, de data aceasta. Ultimul eveniment rar de acest fel a a fost văzut în Europa în 1982, în timp ce publicul american nu a mai asistat la unul de 150 de ani.
Americanii vor mai avea parte de un eveniment, nu la fel de rar, dar la fel de interesant, la începutul anului viitor. Pe 21 ianuarie 2019 va mai avea loc o eclipsă a Lunii sângerii. O altă eclipsă totală de care se va bucura și Europa va avea loc în acest an, pe 27 iulie. Ea poate fi admirată de America de Sud, Europa, Africa, Asia și Australia.
