Fotografii cu eclipsa de Soare așa cum s-a văzut pe Instagram

, 22 Aug, 10:28

Eclipsa de Soare din Statele Unite ale Americii a venit și-a trecut, dar a lăsat în urmă videoclipuri și câteva poze la care să te uiți până la următoarea (care nu va veni prea curând). 

Eclipsa de Soare pe care au putut-o vedea recent americanii este a 11-a totală din secolul 21. România a prins-o pe ultima în 1999, când a și fost lansată prima bancnotă de plastic. Iar dacă nu știai până acum, eclipsa de Soare nu are nimic magic în ea sau paranormal, doar apare atunci când Luna orbitează pentru câteva minute între Pământ şi Soare. Astfel, îi acoperă parțial sau total lumina.

Această eclipsă face parte din seria Saros 145, cea care a produs şi eclipsa de Soare din 11 august 1999. În România, faza maximă a ei a fost la Ocnele Mari. Următoarea eclipsă totală de Soare va fi pe 2 iulie 2019, dar ar trebui să fii în zona oceanului Pacific, ca să o vezi. Și înainte să vezi ce fotografii au fost pe Instagram, trebuie să te bucuri de acest photo bomb de la NASA, cu SSI care trece prin fața Soarelui. Stația e mică, poate n-o observi din prima, dar e acolo.

Stația Spațială Internațională „s-a pus“ între Soare și Pământ. FOTO Joel Kowsky/NASA

Și dacă până acum te-ai întrebat de ce ai tot auzit de această eclipsă de Soare asta e pentru că, deși n-are nicio treabă cu România, a fost pentru prima oară din februarie 1979 când o eclipsă totală de soare a fost vizibilă în 48 de state (adică aproape toate). A fost, astfel, prima eclipsă totală de soare în 99 de ani vizibilă de pe ambele coaste ale SUA, dar în urmă cu un secol nu exista internet sau o tehnologie suficient de bună pentru fotografiere și filmare.

Din SUA am și ales câteva fotografii cu eclipsa încărcate de fotografi și agenții de presă sau publicații pe Instagram.

Solar Eclipse 2017 🌘

O postare distribuită de S.CHO (@c___sunmin) pe

peek-a-boo de sol.

O postare distribuită de Eric Steelberg, ASC (@ericsteelberg) pe

@travisdovephoto took this photo of a group that gathered to watch the eclipse earlier today in Folly Beach, South Carolina. The eclipse concluded its path in that state just before 3 p.m. Where the weather cooperated, those in the path took in a remarkable show. For people across the United States, it was an opportunity to gather with friends, family and strangers — in parks, on campgrounds, in city streets and on beaches like this one. And for scientists, total solar eclipses offer marvelous opportunities to study Earth’s intimate relationship with the sun. They’re hoping their studies of this #eclipse will lead to important discoveries about the sun’s mysterious corona, which burns more than a million degrees hotter than the sun’s surface. Watch our Instagram Story to see more. #NYTeclipsewatch

O postare distribuită de The New York Times (@nytimes) pe

Fotografia din deschidere este cu Donald Trump, președintele SUA, care se uită fără ochelari de protecție la eclipsa de Soare (via Yahoo News).

Etichete:
Ți-a plăcut acest articol?
Informează-te și ține-i la curent și pe prietenii tăi.
Abonează-te la newsletter pentru ultimele noutăţi!
loading...
Cele mai noi articole

Samsung Galaxy S9 ar putea folosi un design modular

George Stanciu
de George Stanciu

Android Oreo: cele mai importante zece funcții de care vei beneficia

George Stanciu
de George Stanciu

Game of Thrones episodul 6: sabia de foc nu este o jucărie, chiar există

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

Procesoarele Intel Core de generația a opta sunt cu 40% mai rapide

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

Android Oreo a fost anunțat oficial, dar nu-l vezi curând pe telefonul tău

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

După 12 ani, Age of Empires IV a fost anunțat oficial printr-un trailer

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu
Tips & tricks

Cum dezactivezi intrarea în Sleep la Mac și îl folosești cu ecranul închis

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

Cum spargi parola la un Excel și deblochezi o pagină parolată

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

UE are un proiect prin care vrea să-ți dea mai multă intimitate pe internet

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu

Cum editezi videouri pe iPhone, de la tăiat clipuri la lipit [VIDEO]

Alexandru Puiu
de Alexandru Puiu
Aboneaza-te la newsletter

Aboneaza-te acum la newsletter și primești cele mai noi: Articole, Review-uri, Tutoriale și Prețuri direct pe adresa ta de E-mail