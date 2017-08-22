Fotografii cu eclipsa de Soare așa cum s-a văzut pe Instagram
Eclipsa de Soare din Statele Unite ale Americii a venit și-a trecut, dar a lăsat în urmă videoclipuri și câteva poze la care să te uiți până la următoarea (care nu va veni prea curând).
Eclipsa de Soare pe care au putut-o vedea recent americanii este a 11-a totală din secolul 21. România a prins-o pe ultima în 1999, când a și fost lansată prima bancnotă de plastic. Iar dacă nu știai până acum, eclipsa de Soare nu are nimic magic în ea sau paranormal, doar apare atunci când Luna orbitează pentru câteva minute între Pământ şi Soare. Astfel, îi acoperă parțial sau total lumina.
Această eclipsă face parte din seria Saros 145, cea care a produs şi eclipsa de Soare din 11 august 1999. În România, faza maximă a ei a fost la Ocnele Mari. Următoarea eclipsă totală de Soare va fi pe 2 iulie 2019, dar ar trebui să fii în zona oceanului Pacific, ca să o vezi. Și înainte să vezi ce fotografii au fost pe Instagram, trebuie să te bucuri de acest photo bomb de la NASA, cu SSI care trece prin fața Soarelui. Stația e mică, poate n-o observi din prima, dar e acolo.
Și dacă până acum te-ai întrebat de ce ai tot auzit de această eclipsă de Soare asta e pentru că, deși n-are nicio treabă cu România, a fost pentru prima oară din februarie 1979 când o eclipsă totală de soare a fost vizibilă în 48 de state (adică aproape toate). A fost, astfel, prima eclipsă totală de soare în 99 de ani vizibilă de pe ambele coaste ale SUA, dar în urmă cu un secol nu exista internet sau o tehnologie suficient de bună pentru fotografiere și filmare.
Din SUA am și ales câteva fotografii cu eclipsa încărcate de fotografi și agenții de presă sau publicații pe Instagram.
The American Total Solar Eclipse started!! In Casper, Wyoming. ——————— #solareclipse #sun #moon #casper #wyoming #america #instagramaz #camping #totalsolareclipse #yesesa #youresa #astronomy #universetoday #solarsystem #space #eclipse #eclipse2017 #natgeospace #longexposure #nasa #astrophotography #astrophysics #wyomingsky #cosmos #travel #instagram #instagood #picoftheday #followme
A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33’24” N, 83º29’46” W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst @ernstphotodc #reuters #reutersphotos #eclipse #solareclipse #environment #eclipse2017
@travisdovephoto took this photo of a group that gathered to watch the eclipse earlier today in Folly Beach, South Carolina. The eclipse concluded its path in that state just before 3 p.m. Where the weather cooperated, those in the path took in a remarkable show. For people across the United States, it was an opportunity to gather with friends, family and strangers — in parks, on campgrounds, in city streets and on beaches like this one. And for scientists, total solar eclipses offer marvelous opportunities to study Earth’s intimate relationship with the sun. They’re hoping their studies of this #eclipse will lead to important discoveries about the sun’s mysterious corona, which burns more than a million degrees hotter than the sun’s surface. Watch our Instagram Story to see more. #NYTeclipsewatch
Photo by @jimmy_chin Jackson WY 11:38am 8.21.17 What a moment…the magic of the universe unveiled. I wish I could say I was waiting for exactly the right timing on this one….but I was chasing ten kids around the backyard and running by the camera randomly hitting the shutter button. This was the only frame that looked remotely like this. Just reinforces that serendipity can be your best friend when it comes to photography. @natgeo #eclipse
As the sun rose over Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, thousands of people and their vehicles were jockeying for prime eclipse viewing positions. Hours later they were rewarded with a total eclipse of the sun. This image is a composite of two frames, the morning sunrise of the Tetons and a timed multiple exposure of today’s eclipse. Follow @kengeiger for more eclipse images. #eclipse #eclipse2017
AFP Photo 📷 @robynpix – The sun’s corona is visible as the moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness „totality” across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. #moon #eclipse #solareclipse #sun
Fotografia din deschidere este cu Donald Trump, președintele SUA, care se uită fără ochelari de protecție la eclipsa de Soare (via Yahoo News).
