Premiile Oscar 2022: care sunt favoriții, ce filme găsești pe Netflix, HBO

În cursul zilei de ieri, premiile Oscar 2022 și-au desemnat nominalizările, adică lista scurtă a celor care au șanse reale de a obține una dintre râvnitele statuete. Ce-a de-a 94-a ediție a premiilor include cele mai bune filme lansate în ultimul an.

Surpriza absolută a ediției curente o reprezintă multitudinea de filme ce pot fi văzute, de asemenea, pe Netflix sau pe HBO, printre altele. În mod evident, giganții de streaming sunt, acum, „pe val”.

Un motiv pentru care acest lucru se întâmplă ar putea fi marcat și situația pandemică a ultimilor ani. De vreme ce vânzările în cinematografe au suferit o scădere, numărul abonaților pe Netflix, HBO sau oricare alt canal din această nișă, au crescut considerabil. Astfel, în listă putem vedea filme ca „Don’t Look Up”, „The Power of the Dog”, „King Richard”, „The Lost Daughter” sau „The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

Nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2022

Cel mai bun film:

„Belfast”

„CODA”

„Don’t Look Up”

„Drive My Car”

„Dune”

„King Richard”

„Licorice Pizza”

„Nightmare Alley”

„The Power of the Dog”

„West Side Story”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Bardem, în „Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, în „The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, în „Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, în „King Richard”

Denzel Washington, în „The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Jessica Chastain, în „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, în „The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, în „Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, în „Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, în „Spencer”