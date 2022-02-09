Premiile Oscar 2022: care sunt favoriții, ce filme găsești pe Netflix, HBO

În cursul zilei de ieri, premiile Oscar 2022 și-au desemnat nominalizările, adică lista scurtă a celor care au șanse reale de a obține una dintre râvnitele statuete. Ce-a de-a 94-a ediție a premiilor include cele mai bune filme lansate în ultimul an.
Surpriza absolută a ediției curente o reprezintă multitudinea de filme ce pot fi văzute, de asemenea, pe Netflix sau pe HBO, printre altele. În mod evident, giganții de streaming sunt, acum, „pe val”.
Un motiv pentru care acest lucru se întâmplă ar putea fi marcat și situația pandemică a ultimilor ani. De vreme ce vânzările în cinematografe au suferit o scădere, numărul abonaților pe Netflix, HBO sau oricare alt canal din această nișă, au crescut considerabil. Astfel, în listă putem vedea filme ca „Don’t Look Up”, „The Power of the Dog”, „King Richard”, „The Lost Daughter” sau „The Tragedy of Macbeth”.
Nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2022
Cel mai bun film:
- „Belfast”
- „CODA”
- „Don’t Look Up”
- „Drive My Car”
- „Dune”
- „King Richard”
- „Licorice Pizza”
- „Nightmare Alley”
- „The Power of the Dog”
- „West Side Story”
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
- Javier Bardem, în „Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, în „The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, în „Tick, Tick… Boom!”
- Will Smith, în „King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, în „The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
- Jessica Chastain, în „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, în „The Lost Daughter”
- Penelope Cruz, în „Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, în „Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, în „Spencer”
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Ciaran Hinds, în „Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, în „CODA”
- Jesse Plemons, în ”The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, în „Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, în „The Power of the Dog”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
- Jessie Buckley, în „The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, în „West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, în „Belfast” Kirsten Dunst,
- Kirsten Dunst, în „The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, în „King Richard”
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Kenneth Branagh, pentru „Belfast”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, pentru „Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, pentru „Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion, pentru „The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, pentru „West Side Story”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- „Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
- „The Dress”
- „The Long Goodbye”
- „On My Mind”
- „Please Hold”
Cel mai bun documentar:
- „Ascension”
- „Attica”
- „Flee”
- „Summer of Soul”
- „Riding with Fire”
Cel mai bun film internațional:
- „Drive My Car”
- „Flee”
- „The Hand of God”
- „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- „The Worst Person in the World”
Cel mai bun documentar (scurt):
- „Audible”
- „Lead Me Home”
- „The Queen of Basketball”
- „Three Songs for Benazir”
- „When We Were Bullies”
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- „Don’t Look Up„
- „Dune”
- „Encanto
- „Parallel Mothers”
- „The Power of the Dog”
Cele mai bun design de costume:
- „Cruella”
- „Cyrano”
- „Dune”
- „Nightmare Alley”
- „Westside Story”
Cea mai bună editare de film:
- „Don’t Look Up”
- „Dune”
- „King Richard”
- „The Power of the Dog”
- „Tick, Tick… Boom!”
Cele mai bune efecte speciale:
- „Dune”
- „Free Guy”
- „No Time to Die”
- „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- „Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:
- „Coming 2 America”
- „Cruella”
- „Dune”
- „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- „House of Gucci”
Cel mai bun film animat:
- „Encanto”
- „Flee”
- „Luca”
- „The Mitchells vs. The Machine”
- „Raya and the Last Dragon”