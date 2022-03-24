Predicții pentru câștigătorii premiilor Oscar 2022: cine ar putea câștiga la fiecare categorie

Ceremonia Oscarurilor din 2022 se apropie, dar care vor fi câștigătorii la cea de-a 94-a ediție a Premiilor Academiei? Iată o predicție pentru fiecare câștigător al categoriilor Oscar.

Înainte de ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Academiei de pe 27 martie, iată predicțiile despre cine ar putea câștiga fiecare premiu la Oscar 2022. Sfârșitul sezonului de premiere a filmelor este aproape, deoarece Oscarurile reprezintă ultima ceremonie majoră de decernare a premiilor.

Academia a anunțat nominalizările la Oscar pentru cea de-a 94-a ceremonie anuală la începutul lunii februarie. Datorită acestor nominalizări, au apărut imediat câțiva preferați. The Power of the Dog de la Netflix a condus cu 12 nominalizări, în timp ce Dune a impresionat cu zece nominalizări. Filmul West Side Story al lui Steven Spielberg, Belfast al lui Kenneth Branagh și drama sportivă cu Will Smith, King Richard, au impresionat, de asemenea, numărându-se printre filmele care au obținut mai mult de cinci nominalizări.

Dar, pe lângă aceste pelicule, mai sunt și alți preferați la câștigarea premiilor Oscar de anul acesta. Înaintea ceremoniei Oscarurilor din 2022, iată predicțiile pentru fiecare categorie.

Cel mai bun film – nominalizări: „Belfast”, „CODA”, „Don’t Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”

Favorit: The Power of the Dog

Cel mai bun regizor – nominalizări: Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”

Favorit: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal – nominalizări: Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick… Boom!”; Will Smith, „King Richard”; Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Favorit: Will Smith, King Richard

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal – nominalizări: Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, „Spencer”

Favorit: Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar – nominalizări: Ciaran Hinds, „Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, „CODA”; Jesse Plemons, „The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, „Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog”

Favorit: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar – nominalizări: Jessie Buckley, „The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story”; Judi Dench, „Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard”

Favorit: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat – nominalizări: „CODA”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „The Lost Daughter”, „The Power of the Dog”

Favorit: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Cel mai bun scenariu original – nominalizări: „Belfast”, „Don’t Look Up”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „The Worst Person in the World”

Favorit: Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie – nominalizări: „Encanto”, „Flee”, „Luca”, „The Mitchells vs. The Machine”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”

Favorit: Encanto

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional – nominalizări: „Drive My Car”, „Flee”, „The Hand of God”, „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, „The Worst Person in the World”

Favorit: Drive My Car

Cel mai bun montaj – nominalizări: „Don’t Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Favorit: Pamela Martin, King Richard

Cea mai bună scenografie – nominalizări: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

Favorit: Greig Fraser, Dune

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră – nominalizări: „Don’t Look Up”, „Dune”, „Encanto”, „Parallel Mothers”, „The Power of the Dog”

Favorit: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Cel mai bun cântec – nominalizări: „King Richard”, „Encanto”, „Belfast”, „No Time to Die”, „Four Good Days”

Favorit: „No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

Cel mai bun sunet – nominalizări: „Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time to Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Westside Story”

Favorit: Dune

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale – nominalizări: „Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time to Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Favorit: Dune

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură – nominalizări: „Coming 2 America”, „Cruella”, „Dune”, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, „House of Gucci”

Favorit: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cele mai bune costume – nominalizări: „Cruella”, „Cyrano”, „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „Westside Story”

Favorit: Cruella

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat – nominalizări: „Affairs of the Art”, „Bestia”, „Boxballet”, „Robin Robin”, „The Windshield Wiper”

Favorit: Robin Robin

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live action – nominalizări: „Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, „The Dress”, „The Long Goodbye”, „On My Mind”, „Please Hold”

Favorit: The Long Goodbye

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar – nominalizări: „Ascension”, „Attica”, „Flee”, „Summer of Soul”, „Riding with Fire”

Favorit: Summer of Soul

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar – nominalizări: „Audible”, „Lead Me Home”, „The Queen of Basketball”, „Three Songs for Benazir”, „When We Were Bullies”

Favorit: The Queen of Basketball