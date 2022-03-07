Nou pe Netflix, în martie: Ryan Reynolds revine pe micile ecrane, într-un film atipic

Luna martie sună bine pentru Netflix, însă și pentru abonații celui mai important canal de streaming online, din lume. Iată care sunt cele mai importante producții care vor fi lansate în curând, aici.
Netflix a anunțat ce filme, seriale, documentare, dar și show-uri de stand-up vor apărea, luna aceasta, pe platformă. Așa cum vă anunțam în urmă cu foarte puțin timp, Ryan Reynolds va reveni, într-un nou film, atipic față de rolurile în care l-am putut vedea, până acum. Actorul va juca într-o peliculă SF, cu ușoare tente nostalgice, numită „The Adam Project”, ce va fi lansată în date de 11 martie.
Ce alte filme și seriale vom mai putea vedea pe Netflix, în martie
„The Adam Project” nu este, așa cum v-ați fi putut aștepta, de altfel, singurul film ce își va face debutul pe Netflix, în curând.
Iată ce altceva vom mai putea vedea, în martie
Seriale:
- „Agains the Ice” (2 martie);
- „Bridgerton” – sezonul al doilea (25 martie);
- „The Guardians of Justice” (1 martie);
- „Midnight at the Pera Palace” (3 martie);
- „The Persian Agency: Exclusive Properties” (3 martie);
- „Pieces of Her” (4 martie);
- „An Astroloical Guide for Broken Hearts” – sezonul al doilea (8 martie);
- „Queer Eye Germany” (9 martie);
- „Formula 1: Drive to Survive” – sezonul al patrulea (11 martie);
- „Life After Death with Tyler Henry” (11 martie);
- „Soil” (17 martie);
- „Cracow Monsters” (18 martie);
- „Eternally Confused and Eager for Love” (18 martie);
- „Human Resources” – continuare a serialului animat „Big Mouth” (18 martie);
- „Light the Night” – partea a treia” (18 martie);
- „Standing Up” (18 martie);
- „Twenty Five Twenty One” (19 martie);
- „Forecasting Love and Weather” (20 martie);
- „Thirty-Nine” (24 martie);
- „Business Proposal” (28 martie).
Filme:
- „The Weekend Away” (3 martie);
- „Meskina” (4 martie);
- „The Invisible Thread” (4 martie);
- „Autumn Girl (8 martie);
- „The Bombardment” (9 martie);
- „Marilyn’s Eyes” (15 martie);
- „Rescued by Ruby” (17 martie);
- „Black Crab” (18 martie);
- „Windwall” (18 martie);
- „Love Like the Falling Perals” (24 martie).
Comedie:
- „Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You” (8 martie);
- „Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous” (15 martie);
- „Jeff Forxworthy: The Good Old Days” (22 martie);
Documentare:
- „Worst Roomate Ever” (1 martie);
- „Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale” (3 martie);
- „The Andy Warhol Diaries” (9 martie);
- „Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” (16 martie);
- „Animal” – sezonul al doilea (18 martie);
- „The Principles of Pleasure” (22 martie);
- „Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” (30 martie);
- „800 meters” (în curând).