MTV Movie Awards 2022 – lista completă a câștigătorilor, de la Spider-Man la Euphoria

Gala MTV Movie Awards 2022 a avut loc ieri, 5 iunie 2022, și și-a desemnat deja marii câștigători, la principalele categorii ale sale. Dintre câștigători nu lipsesc Spider-Man, dar nici Euphoria, Jennifer Lopez fiind și ea omagiată la una dintre categorii.
Așadar, în timp ce unele producții, ori chiar actori, au plecat acasă cu mâna goală, altele au beneficiat de premii la mai multe categorii, după cum vei putea vedea în cele ce urmează.
Premiile MTV Movie – lista câștigătorilor de anul acesta, la cele mai importante categorii
Cel mai bun film
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Câștigător: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Cel mai bun serial sau miniserie
Câștigător: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Cea mai bună reprezentație actoricească într-un film
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Câștigător: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cea mai bună reprezentație actoricească într-un serial
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Câștigător: Zendaya – Euphoria
Cel mai bun erou într-un film
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Câștigător: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cel mai „bun” personaj negativ
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Câștigător: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cel mai bun sărut
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Câștigător: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cea mai bună performanță actoricească într-o comedie
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Câștigător: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Cea mai bună performanță actoricească revoluționară
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Câștigător: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Cea mai interesantă scenă de luptă
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Câștigător: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cea mai înspăimântătoare performanță actoricească
Câștigător: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Cea mai bună echipă
Câștigător: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Câștigător: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Cea mai bună melodie
„Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
„Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
„Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
Câștigător: „On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
„We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Cel mai bun moment muzical (prezentat de SONIC® Drive-In)
Bridgerton: „Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: „Million to One”
Cobra Kai: „The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: „Dynamite”
Encanto: „We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: „Holding Out For a Hero”
Câștigător: Heartstopper: „Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: „Rose Song”
House of Gucci: „Disco Fever”
Halo: „Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: „Downtown”
Peacemaker: „Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: „Therapy”
Turning Red: „Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: „America”
Yellowjackets: „This Is How We Do It”
Cel mai bun documentar despre muzică sau un artist muzical
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Câștigător: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Geniul comediei
Jack Black
Premiul unei generații
Jennifer Lopez