MTV Movie Awards 2022 – lista completă a câștigătorilor, de la Spider-Man la Euphoria

Gala MTV Movie Awards 2022 a avut loc ieri, 5 iunie 2022, și și-a desemnat deja marii câștigători, la principalele categorii ale sale. Dintre câștigători nu lipsesc Spider-Man, dar nici Euphoria, Jennifer Lopez fiind și ea omagiată la una dintre categorii.

Așadar, în timp ce unele producții, ori chiar actori, au plecat acasă cu mâna goală, altele au beneficiat de premii la mai multe categorii, după cum vei putea vedea în cele ce urmează.

Premiile MTV Movie – lista câștigătorilor de anul acesta, la cele mai importante categorii

Cel mai bun film

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Câștigător: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Cel mai bun serial sau miniserie

Câștigător: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Cea mai bună reprezentație actoricească într-un film

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Câștigător: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cea mai bună reprezentație actoricească într-un serial

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Câștigător: Zendaya – Euphoria

Cel mai bun erou într-un film

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Câștigător: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cel mai „bun” personaj negativ

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Câștigător: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cel mai bun sărut

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Câștigător: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cea mai bună performanță actoricească într-o comedie

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Câștigător: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Cea mai bună performanță actoricească revoluționară

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Câștigător: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Cea mai interesantă scenă de luptă

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Câștigător: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cea mai înspăimântătoare performanță actoricească

Câștigător: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Cea mai bună echipă

Câștigător: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Câștigător: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Cea mai bună melodie

„Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

„Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

„Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

Câștigător: „On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

„We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Cel mai bun moment muzical (prezentat de SONIC® Drive-In)

Bridgerton: „Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: „Million to One”

Cobra Kai: „The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: „Dynamite”

Encanto: „We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: „Holding Out For a Hero”

Câștigător: Heartstopper: „Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: „Rose Song”

House of Gucci: „Disco Fever”

Halo: „Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: „Downtown”

Peacemaker: „Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: „Therapy”

Turning Red: „Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: „America”

Yellowjackets: „This Is How We Do It”

Cel mai bun documentar despre muzică sau un artist muzical

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Câștigător: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Geniul comediei

Jack Black

Premiul unei generații

Jennifer Lopez