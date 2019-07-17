Premiile Emmy: Game of Thrones, aproape de un nou succes imens

Game of Thrones a fost serialul prin care HBO a dominat atât divertismentul clasic, pe TV, cât și pe platforme de streaming. Serialul a ajuns la final, iar acum sezonul 8 ar putea înregistra un nou succes în industrie. Deocamdată, are cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Emmy.

Premiile Emmy pentru 2019 vor fi decernate pe 22 septembrie. În prezent, Game of Thrones și The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel domină prin numărul nominalizările. Chiar dacă ultimul sezon din Game of Thrones a și dezamăgit pe alocuri, a încheiat cu succes una dintre cele mai grandioase producții TV.

Per total, Game of Thrones are 32 de nominalizări. Nu lipsesc de pe listă nici producții ca Cernobîl (HBO) și When They See Us (Netflix). De cealaltă parte, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are 20 de nominalizări. Iar dacă te interesa cum e lupta între giganți, Netflix are 117 nominalizări, iar HBO are 137.

Game of Thrones și alte nominalizări la premiile Emmy

Ediția de acum a premiilor Emmy e a 71-a. Mai jos regăsești categoriile și producțiile care au fost nominalizate.

Serial dramatic

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Serial de comedie

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Miniserie

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Film TV

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Cel mai bun actor principal într-un serial dramatic

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramatic

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Actor principal într-un serial de comedie

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actriță într-un rol principal într-o comedie

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Actor în rol principal într-o miniserie

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Actriță într-o miniserie sau film TV

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emisiune tip competitie

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramatic

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Actriță în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Actor în rol secundar într-o miniserie sau film TV

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Actriță invitată într-un serial dramatic

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

Actor invitat într-un serial dramatic

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Reality

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives” (Food Network)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” (Netflix)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Serie specială sau de informare