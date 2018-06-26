Noutăți Netflix în iulie: Fast and Furious și noi originale

Netflix a anunțat noua listă cu ce vine în iulie. De la titluri licențiate la noutăți originale, pentru acestea trebuie să te pregătești luna viitoare.
Pe Netflix, în prima jumătate din iulie, ai atât documentare, cât și filme și seriale. Seria Fast and Furious va fi disponibilă cu două titluri, ai sezon nou pentru Suits și Sherlock: Series 4. Mai jos găsești lista completă cu tot ce-aduce Netflix în iulie.
Noutăți Netflix în iulie: seriale originale
- Unrequited Love- 7/1/2018
- The Comedy Lineup – 7/3/2018
- Good Girls – 7/3/2018
- Anne with an E: Season 2 – 7/6/2018
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Brewed Fresh for 2018 – 7/6/2018
- Sacred Games – 7/6/2018
- Samantha! – 7/6/2018
- Mr. Sunshine – 7/7/2018
- Sugar Rush – 7/13/2018
- Bonusfamiljen – 7/15/2018
- Bordertown – 7/15/2018
Noutățile Netflix pentru filme
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – 7/6/2018
- The Skin of The Wolf – 7/6/2018
- How It Ends – 7/13/2018
Comedii originale de văzut pe Netflix
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now – 7/13/2018
Noutăți Netflix pentru pasionați de documentare
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1: Part B – 7/6/2018
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 – 7/6/2018
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course – 7/6/2018
- Follow This – 7/9/2018
- Drug Lords: Season 2 – 7/10/2018
- I AM A KILLER – 7/13/2018
Seriale originale și pentru copii
- Free Rein: Season 2 – 7/6/2018
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – 7/13/2018
Noutățile Netflix din iulie pentru producții licențiate
- Sherlock: Series 4 – 7/1/2018
- The Fast and the Furious – 7/1/2018
- The Lobster – 7/1/2018
- 2 Fast 2 Furious – 7/1/2018
- Adventures of Omanakuttan – 7/1/2018
- Angamaly Diaries – 7/1/2018
- Anthony Kaun Hai? – 7/1/2018
- Bang Rajan 2 – 7/1/2018
- Cappuccino – 7/1/2018
- Catch and Release – 7/1/2018
- Chicken Kokkachi – 7/1/2018
- Courageous – 7/1/2018
- Daffedar – 7/1/2018
- Deewana Main Deewana – 7/1/2018
- Dream Big: Engineering Our World – 7/1/2018
- Duck Butter – 7/1/2018
- Fast & Furious – 7/1/2018
- Fast Five – 7/1/2018
- Finding Mr. Right 2 – 7/1/2018
- Gemini – 7/1/2018
- Geronimo: An American Legend – 7/1/2018
- Holy Man – 7/1/2018
- Holy Man 2 – 7/1/2018
- Hondros – 7/1/2018
- I Am Kalam – 7/1/2018
- Kaviyude Osyath – 7/1/2018
- Killjoys: Season 2 – 7/1/2018
- Meet the Blacks – 7/1/2018
- My Birthday Song – 7/1/2018
- My True Friend – 7/1/2018
- Oh My Ghost – 7/1/2018
- Oh My Ghost 2 – 7/1/2018
- Oh My Ghost 3 – 7/1/2018
- Oh My Ghost 4 – 7/1/2018
- Opium and the Kung Fu Master – 7/1/2018
- Paathi: the Half – 7/1/2018
- Pahuyut Fighting Beat – 7/1/2018
- Painted Faces – 7/1/2018
- Pareeth Pandari – 7/1/2018
- Paulettante Veedu – 7/1/2018
- Paying Guests – 7/1/2018
- Prince Charming – 7/1/2018
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica – 7/1/2018
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2 – 7/1/2018
- Romina – 7/1/2018
- Sarvopari Palakkaran – 7/1/2018
- Secret – 7/1/2018
- Solo (Malayalam version) – 7/1/2018
- Soul Robbers – 7/1/2018
- Sweet Virginia – 7/1/2018
- Temporary Family – 7/1/2018
- The Brothers Grimsby – 7/1/2018
- The Cave – 7/1/2018
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – 7/1/2018
- The Feels – 7/1/2018
- The Golden Era – 7/1/2018
- The Iron Ladies – 7/1/2018
- The Iron Ladies 2 – 7/1/2018
- The Mummy Returns – 7/1/2018
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – 7/1/2018
- The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth – 7/1/2018
- The Unborn Child – 7/1/2018
- Theeram – 7/1/2018
- Train of the Dead – 7/1/2018
- Viswasapoorvam Mansoor – 7/1/2018
- We the Marines – 7/1/2018
- What a Wonderful Family! – 7/1/2018
- What We Started – 7/1/2018
- Dance Academy: The Comeback – 7/2/2018
- King of Peking – 7/2/2018
- The Lady in the Van – 7/3/2018
- Miracles from Heaven – 7/4/2018
- Battleship – 7/6/2018
- Dark Net: Season 2 – 7/6/2018
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax – 7/6/2018
- Green Room – 7/6/2018
- Archer: Season 9 – 7/9/2018
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1 – 7/9/2018
- Baby Ballroom: Season 2 – 7/10/2018
- Suits: Season 6 – 7/13/2018
- Going for Gold – 7/15/2018
- Lucha. Jugando con lo imposible – 7/15/2018
- Mater – 7/15/2018
- Temporada de Caza – 7/15/2018