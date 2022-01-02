Premiile Oscar 2022, prezise de experți: care sunt cele mai bune filme din 2021, dar actori, actrițe

Premiile Oscar nu mai sunt ce erau odată. Festivitatea anuală a ajuns subiectul mai multor scandaluri în ultimii ani, iar efortul edițiilor recente este de a calcula o medie între filme bune și diversitate, iar de cele mai multe ori, opiniile de la final au fost foarte divizate.
Asta nu înseamnă că însă că nu există în continuare interes pentru edițiile viitoare. Chiar și dacă nu petreci câteva ore în fața ecranului pentru a vedea cine a câștigat, sunt șanse mari să cauți ”cel mai bun film” de la premiile Oscar. Același lucru este valabil și în cazul filmului cu cel mai bun actor sau cea mai bună actriță.
Premiile Oscar 2022, cine câștigă
Pornind de la contextul socio-cultural actual, de la tradiția premiilor Oscar și de la filmele lansate în ultimul an, Scott Feinberg de la Hollywood Reporter s-a aruncat la a face niște estimări legate de filmele care au cele mai mari șanse să se bucure de statuete în cadrul viitoarei ediții a distincțiilor.
Cel mai bun film:
Șanse mari
Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR
The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA
West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR
King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR
Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA
Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR
CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA
Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)
Posibil
The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP
Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)
C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI
A Hero (Amazon, Nov. 12, trailer)
Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight, July 2, trailer)
Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR
House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR
Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NYFCC
Șanse mici
The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)
Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)
Cyrano (MGM/UA, Dec. 31, trailer) HFPA
Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 10, trailer) NBR
Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix, Oct. 22, trailer)
The Last Duel (Fox, Oct. 15, trailer) NBR
Spencer (Neon, Nov. 5, trailer)
Cel mai bun regizor
Șanse mari
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Denis Villeneuve (Dune) CCA, HFPA
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR
Posibil
Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP
Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA
Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)
Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI
Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)
Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast
Șanse mici
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast
Julia Ducournau (Titane)
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos) — podcast
Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) — podcast
Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers) — podcast
Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Cel mai bun actor
Șanse mari
Will Smith (King Richard) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NBR
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Jude Hill (Belfast)
Posibil
Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) IFP
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Simon Rex (Red Rocket) — podcast FI, IFP, LAFCA
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) HFPA
Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley)
Nicolas Cage (Pig) — podcast CCA
Clifton Collins, Jr. (Jockey) FI
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) HFPA
Șanse mici
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) HFPA
Ansel Elgort (West Side Story)
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) — podcast HFPA
Adam Driver (House of Gucci) — podcast
Oscar Isaac (The Card Counter) — podcast IFP
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) HFPA
Filippo Scotti (The Hand of God)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Frankie Faison (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain) FI, IFP
Cea mai bună actriță
Șanse mari
Kristen Stewart (Spencer) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) — podcast CCA, HFPA, NYFCC
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) — podcast CCA, HFPA, IFP
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) HFPA, NBR
Posibil
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) LAFCA
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast CCA, HFPA
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) CCA, HFPA
Emilia Jones (CODA)
Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)
Șanse mici
Tessa Thompson (Passing) IFP
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) — podcast HFPA
Jodie Comer (The Last Duel)
Halle Berry (Bruised) — podcast
Haley Bennett (Cyrano)
Marion Cotillard (Annette) HFPA
Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice) FI