Premiile Oscar 2022, prezise de experți: care sunt cele mai bune filme din 2021, dar actori, actrițe

Premiile Oscar nu mai sunt ce erau odată. Festivitatea anuală a ajuns subiectul mai multor scandaluri în ultimii ani, iar efortul edițiilor recente este de a calcula o medie între filme bune și diversitate, iar de cele mai multe ori, opiniile de la final au fost foarte divizate.

Asta nu înseamnă că însă că nu există în continuare interes pentru edițiile viitoare. Chiar și dacă nu petreci câteva ore în fața ecranului pentru a vedea cine a câștigat, sunt șanse mari să cauți ”cel mai bun film” de la premiile Oscar. Același lucru este valabil și în cazul filmului cu cel mai bun actor sau cea mai bună actriță.

Premiile Oscar 2022, cine câștigă

Pornind de la contextul socio-cultural actual, de la tradiția premiilor Oscar și de la filmele lansate în ultimul an, Scott Feinberg de la Hollywood Reporter s-a aruncat la a face niște estimări legate de filmele care au cele mai mari șanse să se bucure de statuete în cadrul viitoarei ediții a distincțiilor.

Cel mai bun film:

Șanse mari

Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR

The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA, Nov. 26, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix, Nov. 19, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Dune (Warner Bros., Oct. 22, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

CODA (Apple, Aug. 13, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA

Don’t Look Up (Netflix, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony, Dec. 17, trailer)

Posibil

The Lost Daughter (Netflix, Dec. 17, trailer) FI, IFP

Being the Ricardos (Amazon, Dec. 10, trailer)

C’mon C’mon (A24, Nov. 19, trailer) FI

A Hero (Amazon, Nov. 12, trailer)

Summer of Soul (Hulu/Searchlight, July 2, trailer)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight, Dec. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, NBR

House of Gucci (MGM/UA, Nov. 24, trailer)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24/Apple, Dec. 25, trailer) AFI, NBR

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus, Nov. 24, trailer) LAFCA, NYFCC

Șanse mici

The Hand of God (Netflix, Dec. 3, trailer)

Flee (Neon/Participant, Dec. 3, trailer)

Cyrano (MGM/UA, Dec. 31, trailer) HFPA

Red Rocket (A24, Dec. 10, trailer) NBR

Parallel Mothers (Sony Classics, Dec. 24, trailer)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix, Oct. 22, trailer)

The Last Duel (Fox, Oct. 15, trailer) NBR

Spencer (Neon, Nov. 5, trailer)

Cel mai bun regizor

Șanse mari

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) CCA, HFPA

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) CCA, HFPA, LAFCA, NYFCC

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) — podcast CCA, HFPA

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) CCA, HFPA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) CCA, NBR

Posibil

Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) — podcast

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) FI, HFPA, IFP

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley) — podcast CCA

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon) FI

Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) — podcast