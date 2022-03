Moscova anunţă că a lovit ”ţinte militare” Liov. Momentul atacului a fost filmat VIDEO

„Forțele armate ale Federației Ruse continuă acțiunile ofensive ca parte a operațiunii militare speciale”, a precizat ministerul într-un comunicat.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine stated that #Russian troops fired six missiles at #Lviv.

The targets were a fuel depot and an armored plant.

No human casualties were reported in the statement. pic.twitter.com/mN5HRoiNdL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 27, 2022