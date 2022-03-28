Marii câștigători ai premiilor Oscar 2022: cel mai bun film al anului, cei mai buni actori

Gala premiilor Oscar 2022 a avut loc astăzi, 28 martie 2022, la ora 3:00, ora României, ceremonia desfășurându-se la Los Angeles. Iată care sunt marii câștigători ai anului acesta, la cele mai importante categorii.

Lista nominalizărilor, dar și a câștigătorilor premiilor Oscar 2022, la cele mai importante categorii

Cel mai bun film de pe premiile Oscar 2022

„Belfast“

„CODA“

„Don’t Look Up“

„Drive My Car“

„Dune“

„King Richard“

„Licorice Pizza“

„Nightmare Alley“

„The Power of the Dog“

„West Side Story“

Câștigător: „CODA”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Jessie Buckley, „The Lost Daughter“

Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story“

Judi Dench, „Belfast“

Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog“

Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard“

Câștigător: Ariana DeBose

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Ciaran Hinds, „Belfast“

Troy Kotsur, „CODA“

Jesse Plemons, „The Power of the Dog“

J.K. Simmons, „Being the Ricardos“

Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog“

Câștigător: Troy Kotsur

Cel mai bun film internațional

„Drive My Car“

„Flee“

„The Hand of God“

„Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom“

„The Worst Person in the World“

Câștigător: „Drive My Car“

Cel mai bun film de animație

„Encanto“

„Flee“

„Luca“

„The Mitchells vs. The Machine“

„Raya and the Last Dragon“

Câștigător: „Encanto“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„CODA“

„Drive My Car“

„Dune“

„The Lost Daughter“

„The Power of the Dog“

Câștigător: „CODA“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Belfast“

„Don’t Look Up“

„King Richard“

„Licorice Pizza“

„The Worst Person in the World“

Câștigător: „Belfast“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos“

Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog“

Andrew Garfield, „Tik Tik Boom!“

Will Smith, „King Richard“

Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Câștigător: Will Smith

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye“

Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter“

Penelope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers“

Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos“

Kristen Stewart, „Spencer“

Câștigător: Jessica Chastain

Cel mai bun regizor

Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast“

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car“

Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza“

Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog“

Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story“

Câștigător: Jane Campion

Cele mai bune efecte speciale

„Dune“

„Free Guy“

„No Time to Die“

„Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings“

„Spider-Man: No Way Home“

Câștigător: „Dune“