Premiile Oscar 2020: lista completă a nominalizărilor

Academia a anunțat lista oficială de nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2020, iar pe aceasta se află cele mai bune filme ale anului 2019.
Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc pe 9 februarie. Pe lista nominalizărilor pentru cel mai bun film se află anul acesta nouă filme.
Cel mai bun film:
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:
- Cynthia Erivo, în Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, în Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, în Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
- Antonio Banderas, în Pain and Glory
- Leonardo diCaprio, în Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, în Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, în Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, în The Two Popes
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
- Kath Bates, în Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, în Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, în Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, în Little Women
- Margot Robbie, în Bombshell
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
- Tom Hanks, în A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, în The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, în The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, în The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, în Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Cea mai bună animație:
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Cea mai bună melodie originală:
- Toy Story 4: I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away
- Rocketman: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again
- Breakthrough: I’m Standing With You
- Frozen II: Into The Unknown
- Harriet: Stand Up
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cel mai bun documentar:
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Scenografie
- The Irishmaan
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon A time In Hollywood
- Parasite
Cele mai bune costume:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cel mai bun film străin:
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Cel mai bun design de producție:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cea mai bună editare video:
- Ford V Ferrrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Cea mai bună imagine:
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cel mai bun film la categoria machiaj și coafură:
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
- Brotherhoo
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbul
- Memorable
- Sister