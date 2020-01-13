ACTUALITATE

Premiile Oscar 2020: lista completă a nominalizărilor

Teodora Tudosie
16:03 13.01.2020

Academia a anunțat lista oficială de nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2020, iar pe aceasta se află cele mai bune filme ale anului 2019.

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc pe 9 februarie. Pe lista nominalizărilor pentru cel mai bun film se află anul acesta nouă filme.

Cel mai bun film:

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:

  • Cynthia Erivo, în Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, în Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, în Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

  • Antonio Banderas, în Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo diCaprio, în Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, în Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, în Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, în The Two Popes

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar

  • Kath Bates, în Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, în Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, în Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, în Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, în Bombshell

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

  • Tom Hanks, în A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, în The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, în The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, în The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, în Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun regizor:

  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Cea mai bună animație:

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Cea mai bună melodie originală:

  • Toy Story 4: I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away
  • Rocketman: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again
  • Breakthrough: I’m Standing With You
  • Frozen II: Into The Unknown
  • Harriet: Stand Up

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cel mai bun documentar:

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Scenografie

  • The Irishmaan
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A time In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Cele mai bune costume:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

  • 1917
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cel mai bun film străin:

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite

Cel mai bun design de producție:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Cea mai bună editare video:

  • Ford V Ferrrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Cea mai bună imagine:

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cel mai bun film la categoria machiaj și coafură:

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

  • Brotherhoo
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbul
  • Memorable
  • Sister
