Super filme pe Netflix fix de Paște: la ce să te uiți în aceste zile

Netflix vine cu surprize de proporții pentru utilizatori. În luna mai, pasionații de film vor putea alege dintr-o listă de 65 de noi producții cinematografice, care vor fi disponibile pe platformă, unele dintre ele începând chiar de pe 1 mai.
Important de menționat este că pe lista Netflix regăsim atât conținut original, cât și filme de la studiouri terțe. Iată care sunt cele 65 de filme doi, disponibile pe Netflix, începând din luna mai:
Ce vezi pe Netflix încă din 1 mai
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
Disponibil din 4 mai
- The Clovehitch Killer
Le vezi din 5 mai
- Framing John DeLorean
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — Documentar Netflix
Lansat pe 6 mai
- Dead Man Down
Noutăti pe 7 mai
- Milestone — Netflix
- Monster — Netflix
Îl vezi din 8 mai
- Sleepless
Intră pe 11 mai
- Money, Explained — Documentar Netflix
Disponibile din 12 mai
- Dance of the Forty One — Netflix
- Oxygen — Netflix
Îl ai disponibil din 13 mai
- Layer Cake
Intră pe 14 mai
- Ferry — Netflix
- I Am All Girls — Netflix
- The Strange House — Netflix
- The Woman in the Window — Netflix
Îl vezi din 16 mai
- Sleight
Intră pe 18 mai
- Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix
Trei din 19 mai
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
Le vezi din 20 mai
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Noutate din 21 mai
- Army of the Dead — Netflix
Ai ce să vezi și pe 25 mai
- Home
Trei pentru 26 mai
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Documentar Netflix
Încă un titlu pe 27 mai
- Blue Miracle — Netflix
Titlul din 31 mai
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Urmează să fie anunțată data
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)