Scara care duce spre cer există și are o poveste fascinantă în spate

We are happiest when we are growing🌱 . I believe to “live our best life” we must focus on growth. That can be in any area..physical, spiritual, mental, relationships…anddd at any measure… big steps, small steps, leaps, crawlingggg.. it does not matter as long as it’s progress . There’s been times I have made the mistake on skipping ahead to focusing solely on the result without remembering to apply what I’ve learned along the way and to remember that a step no matter the size is what matters most . Even if these 2,800 steps at a 7,500 elevation was something that you couldn’t tackle in your first try (i almost got too dizzy and passed out🥴😅) .. I guarantee you if you kept at it and went up 1, 8, 30, 100, 500 however many more steps every time you attempted it, then you would feel proud, confident, accomplished, joyous.. and happy. NOW apply that to anyyyy area of your life and take it oneee step, day, meal, mile, book, workout or even moment at a time and focus on growth…focus on the journey. And remember it’s not about perfection only about progress💕