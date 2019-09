O centrală solară a rezolvat problema apei potabile în Kenya: la ce au ajutat bateriile Tesla

View this post on Instagram

Solar panels are quite heavy- around 40lbs each. These shots are from a recent trek in Colombia that we did with Cypress Creek Renewables to install a 6 kilowatt system for a small farming community. This required carrying 21 panels nearly 4 kilometers to the project site. @jonbuttles said of the experience “a solar panel weighs more than I thought it weighs, and it’s something where I now have a deep profound respect for our construction teams that have to build these systems. But seeing the power impact here has been powerful to me. We’re here to do this in partnership with the community. What we are doing is providing them with really the basic essentials that enable them to prosper, and it’s the community that’s really going to do it.” Many thanks to the Cypress Creek Renewables team for being amazing partners and helping to carry the load! #cypresscreekrenewables #elcongo #sierranevadadesantamarta #colombia #internationaldevelopment #?? #solar #solarpower #renewableenergy #givepower #trek