Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar. Înainte de anunțarea acestora printre favoriți s-au numărat filme precum A Star is Born, Roma sau Bohemian Rhapsody. Cine are cele mai multe nominalizări și care au fost surprizele de anul acesta afli în acest articol.
Netflix a dat lovitura în acest an și are două filme ce au primit nominalizări la Oscar. Roma, filmul lui Alfonso Cuaron, conduce cu zece nominalizări (tot zece nominalizări a primit și The Favourite, regizat de grecul Yorgos Lanthimos), iar The Ballad of Buster Scrugs a primit o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat și cele mai bune costume.
Black Panther devine primul film cu super eroi ce primește atenția Academiei Americane de Film și primește o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun film, dar și alte trei nominalizări pentru costume, mixaj sunet sau production design.
Cel mai bun film
- A Star is Born
- Roma
- Green Book
- BlacKkKlansman
- Vice
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Black Panther
Cel mai bun regizor
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
- Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
- William Defoe (At Heavens Gate)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
- Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
- Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Bale Street Could Talk
- The Ballad of Buster Scrugs
- A Star is Born
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- First Reformed
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Cel mai bun film de animație
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cel mai bun film străin
- Never Look Away
- Shoplifters
- Capernaum
- Roma
- Cold War
Cel mai bun documentar (lung metraj)
- Free Solo
- Hale county this morning, this evening
- RBG
- Of fathers and sons
- Minding the gap
Cea mai bună imagine
- Lukas Zal (Cold War)
- Robbie Ryan (The Favourite)
- Caleb Deschanel (Never Look Away)
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born)
Cele mai bune costume
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Cel mai bun montaj
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Green Book
- The Favourite
- Vice
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Avengers: Infinity War
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Christopher Robin
Cea mai bună producție
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
- Bohemian Rhapsody
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Rom
- A Star is Born
Decernarea Premiilor Oscar 2019 va avea loc pe 24 februarie la ora 17.00 (GMT).