Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar. Înainte de anunțarea acestora printre favoriți s-au numărat filme precum A Star is Born, Roma sau Bohemian Rhapsody. Cine are cele mai multe nominalizări și care au fost surprizele de anul acesta afli în acest articol.

Netflix a dat lovitura în acest an și are două filme ce au primit nominalizări la Oscar. Roma, filmul lui Alfonso Cuaron, conduce cu zece nominalizări (tot zece nominalizări a primit și The Favourite, regizat de grecul Yorgos Lanthimos), iar The Ballad of Buster Scrugs a primit o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat și cele mai bune costume.

Black Panther devine primul film cu super eroi ce primește atenția Academiei Americane de Film și primește o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun film, dar și alte trei nominalizări pentru costume, mixaj sunet sau production design.

Cel mai bun film

A Star is Born

Roma

Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Black Panther

Cel mai bun regizor

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Christian Bale (Vice)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

William Defoe (At Heavens Gate)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Bale Street Could Talk

The Ballad of Buster Scrugs

A Star is Born

Cel mai bun scenariu original

First Reformed

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cel mai bun film de animație

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cel mai bun film străin

Never Look Away

Shoplifters

Capernaum

Roma

Cold War

Cel mai bun documentar (lung metraj)

Free Solo

Hale county this morning, this evening

RBG

Of fathers and sons

Minding the gap

Cea mai bună imagine

Lukas Zal (Cold War)

Robbie Ryan (The Favourite)

Caleb Deschanel (Never Look Away)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born)

Cele mai bune costume

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Cel mai bun montaj

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Avengers: Infinity War

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Christopher Robin

Cea mai bună producție

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Rom

A Star is Born

Decernarea Premiilor Oscar 2019 va avea loc pe 24 februarie la ora 17.00 (GMT).