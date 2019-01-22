Știri

Oscar 2019: ce filme au fost nominalizate pentru cele mai dorite premii din industrie

Oscar 2019: ce filme au fost nominalizate pentru cele mai dorite premii din industrie
Florin Cașotă
Florin Cașotă
15:45 22.01.2019

Academia Americană de Film și-a desemnat nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar. Înainte de anunțarea acestora printre favoriți s-au numărat filme precum A Star is Born, Roma sau Bohemian Rhapsody. Cine are cele mai multe nominalizări și care au fost surprizele de anul acesta afli în acest articol.

Netflix a dat lovitura în acest an și are două filme ce au primit nominalizări la Oscar. Roma, filmul lui Alfonso Cuaron, conduce cu zece nominalizări (tot zece nominalizări a primit și The Favourite, regizat de grecul Yorgos Lanthimos), iar The Ballad of Buster Scrugs a primit o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun scenariu adaptat și cele mai bune costume.

Black Panther devine primul film cu super eroi ce primește atenția Academiei Americane de Film și primește o nominalizare pentru cel mai bun film, dar și alte trei nominalizări pentru costume, mixaj sunet sau production design.

Cel mai bun film

  • A Star is Born
  • Roma
  • Green Book
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Vice
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Black Panther

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
  • Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
  • Adam McKay (Vice)
  • Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

  • Christian Bale (Vice)
  • Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
  • Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
  • Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
  • William Defoe (At Heavens Gate)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
  • Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
  • Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
  • Sam Rockwell (Vice)
  • Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

  • Glenn Close (The Wife)
  • Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
  • Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
  • Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
  • Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

  • Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  • Amy Adams (Vice)
  • Emma Stone (The Favourite)
  • Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
  • Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Bale Street Could Talk
  • The Ballad of Buster Scrugs
  • A Star is Born

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • First Reformed
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

Cel mai bun film de animație

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cel mai bun film străin

  • Never Look Away
  • Shoplifters
  • Capernaum
  • Roma
  • Cold War

Cel mai bun documentar (lung metraj)

  • Free Solo
  • Hale county this morning, this evening
  • RBG
  • Of fathers and sons
  • Minding the gap

Cea mai bună imagine

  • Lukas Zal (Cold War)
  • Robbie Ryan (The Favourite)
  • Caleb Deschanel (Never Look Away)
  • Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
  • Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born)

Cele mai bune costume

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Cel mai bun montaj

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Green Book
  • The Favourite
  • Vice

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Christopher Robin

Cea mai bună producție

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma
  • Bohemian Rhapsody

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Rom
  • A Star is Born

Decernarea Premiilor Oscar 2019 va avea loc pe 24 februarie la ora 17.00 (GMT).

Digisport.ro
RECOMANDĀRI
Știri IMPACT
Etichete:
loading...
Digisport.ro
Ziare.com
Fanatik.ro
Cancan.ro
Stiri
Evz.ro
RECOMANDĀRI
Huff.ro
VICE Romania
Cele mai noi articole
Ghidul ofertelor