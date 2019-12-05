ACTUALITATE

10 ipostaze în care „baby Yoda” a cucerit internetul

Teodora Tudosie
18:41 05.12.2019

The Mandalorian este noul serial Disney, iar toți ochii sunt ațintiți asupra personajului care a cucerit internetul, baby Yoda.

Chiar dacă nu ai urmărit noul serial Disney și nu ai idee ce se întâmplă acolo, cu siguranță ți-a ieșit în evidență cel mai simpatic personaj. Serialul a ajuns deja la episodul patru pe Disney+ și toată lumea abia așteaptă o nouă secvență cu personajul pe care a ajuns să-l îndrăgească toată lumea.

The Mandalorian este un nou spin-off al seriei Star Wars.

