The Mandalorian este noul serial Disney, iar toți ochii sunt ațintiți asupra personajului care a cucerit internetul, baby Yoda.

Chiar dacă nu ai urmărit noul serial Disney și nu ai idee ce se întâmplă acolo, cu siguranță ți-a ieșit în evidență cel mai simpatic personaj. Serialul a ajuns deja la episodul patru pe Disney+ și toată lumea abia așteaptă o nouă secvență cu personajul pe care a ajuns să-l îndrăgească toată lumea.

The Mandalorian este un nou spin-off al seriei Star Wars.

10 ipostaze în care baby Yoda a cucerit internetul

Gifs do baby Yoda – a threadpic.twitter.com/4DC5h2MCiK — ⧗ Shey loves baby yoda ʬ⁸⁴ (@LuthorMaximoff) December 3, 2019

Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

when someone says they’ve gotten tired of me tweeting the gif of baby yoda clicking the button and i shouldn’t do it anymore pic.twitter.com/DeX17IyKoJ — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 2, 2019

Who should they pick to do the voice of baby Yoda?

(Wrong answers only) pic.twitter.com/vIt8xrrCF1 — Carlos (@CarlosCrits) December 4, 2019

Guys, give me an image from a movie and I’ll add Yoda into it! #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/ElZh30Y5OP — Yule Logan (@DiamondSpiderP) December 4, 2019

Today I would like to discuss the little fuzz on top of baby Yoda’s head pic.twitter.com/2GXtsYHxSi — Danielle Jeanne (@jeannejette) December 1, 2019

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOOOOOOODA. Give me Yoda. #mandolorian pic.twitter.com/6VDXNVAgPS — Bruja Güera ?? (@BrujaGuera) November 30, 2019

Baby Yoda is Murri. This thread is their Confirmation of Aboriginality: 1) Tiddlick-giir pic.twitter.com/Q6zAXbQb1C — Scott (@ScottTrindall) December 2, 2019

I deserve a finsub who loves me and is as obsessed with me as much as I love and am obsessed with Yoda. It’s really not too much to ask for. {findom} pic.twitter.com/G0Ohp0hvw9 — Goddess Autumn (@GoddessAutumn4) December 3, 2019