Hello everyone! We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! 🙏🏼 A week ago along with our friends from @eco.codes we decided to start #TheGloveChallenge 🧤 not only to track littered gloves but also as a way of creating awareness and educating others! 🚯 #stoplittering • As of today we have tracked a total of 490 pairs of gloves from pictures sent by amazing people like YOU! 🆘 (Remember if you're going to pick them up protect yourself, use a picker or protective gloves.) • Join the challenge! If you see a glove snap a shot 📸 tag us on your stories or posts!! And help us spread the word! THIS IS NOT OKAY!! 👀 • For many "they are just gloves" for our wildlife they look like food! #savetheturtles 🐢 use latex gloves only if you have to and dispose of them correctly 🙏🏼