După o lungă așteptare și multe speculații, au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2018.
Premiile Academiei Americane de Film, cunoscute popular sub numele „Premiile Oscar”, sunt premii decernate anual. Sunt filme pe care le iubești sau le urăști, dar nu ține de tine decernarea premiilor. Pentru acea statuie din aur mulți regizori și actori își dedică viața în proiecte imense.
Ca background, prima decernare a fost pe 16 mai 1929. Apoi, prima ceremonie televizată a fost în 1953. De atunci și până în 2018 a devenit un eveniment global. De la TV și radio, decernarea premiilor Oscar a ajuns să cucerească și internetul. Mai mult, premiul Oscar este cea mai veche ceremonie de premii. Este considerat cel mai prestigios premiu din cinematografie, urmat de Globul de Aur.
Mai jos ți-am adunat lista cu nominalizările, în funcție de categorie. Gala premiilor Oscar 2018 se va desfășura la Teatrul Dolby din Los Angeles, în data de 4 martie.
Oscar 2018 – Cel mai bun film
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun regizor
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol principal
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Cea mai bună melodie originală
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun film animat
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Cel mai bun film străin
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Liban)
- Loveless (Rusia)
- Body and Soul (Ungaria)
- The Square (Suedia)
Cel mai bun documentar de lung-metraj
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Cel mai bun documentar de scurt-metraj
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Cea mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Cea mai bună cinematografie
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Cel mai bun design de costum
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Cea mai bună editare de film
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun makeup și hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun design de producție
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Cea mai bună editare audio
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun mixaj audio
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun scurt-metraj animat
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Cel mai bun scurt-metraj live action
- eKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of Us