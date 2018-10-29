Noutăți Netflix în noiembrie: ce seriale și filme vei vedea pe platformă

Suntem pe finalul lunii octombrie, iar cei de la Netflix au anunțat deja ce o să vezi în următoarea lună. Vestea bună că în noiembrie o să vezi ultimul sezon din House of Cards plus alte titluri originale și licențiate.
În acestă lună vei putea vedea cum se va încheia House of Cards, serialul care a pus Netflix pe hartă, și cum va fi fără Kevin Spacey. Tot în luna acesta vei putea vedea noile aventuri din Narcos. Serialul se mută în Netflix și te așteaptă cu noi protagoniști.
The Other Side of the Wind (Mă vor iubi când nu voi mai fi) este un film documentar realizat de Orson Welles în care vezi cum a fost creat „The Other Side of the Wind”, filmul neterminat al lui Welles.
De asemenea, dacă ești curios să vezi cum e filmul află că-l poți vedea tot pe Netflix. „The Other Side of the Wind” spune povestea unui regizor renumit se luptă în ultima zi de viață să termine un nou proiect, contemplând asupra moștenirii lăsate în urmă.
Dacă ești iubitor de filme clasice află că și Vertigo a lui Alfred Hitchcock ajunge pe Netflix.
O altă premieră importantă este filmul Outlaw King (Regele Proscris), care urmărește lupta lui Robert Bruce de a recâștiga independența Scoției după ce Regele Angliei a preluat controlul.
Pe 16 noiembrie ajunge și drama The Ballad of Buster Scruggs ce este realizată de celebrii regizori Joel și Ethan Coen. În acestă miniserie avem șase povești despre frontiera americană.
Mai jos ai lista completă cu toate filmele și serialele de pe Netflix, în noiembrie.
Seriale, filme și documentare orginiale Netflix
- 01 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Follow This: Part 3 – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
- 02 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- House of Cards: Season 6
- The Good Place: Season 3
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
- 03 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Dynasty: Season 2
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
- 04 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
- 05 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
- 06 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Black Lightning: Season 2
- 08 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Riverdale: Season 3
- 09 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Super Drags
- The Sinner: Season 2
- Westside
- Outlaw King
- Medal of Honor
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- 13 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Warrior
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- 15 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
- 16 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Narcos: Mexico
- The Kominsky Method
- Cam
- The Princess Switch
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- 19 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
- 20 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- 21 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- The Tribe
- 22 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- The Christmas Chronicles
- 23 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Fugitiva
- Frontier: Season 3
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- 27 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
- 29 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Soltera codiciada
- 30 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Death by Magic
- 1983
- Baby
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Rajma Chawal
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Tiempo compartido
- The World Is Yours
Seriale, filme și documentare licențiate:
- 01 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Ghostbusters
- Magic Mike
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Source Code
- A Wednesday
- Arjun: The Warrior Prince
- Barfi!
- Children of Men
- Christmas With A View
- Don’t Breathe
- Grandmaster
- Life in a … Metro
- Robin Hood: Men in Tights
- The Raven
- The Reader
- The Rebound
- The Thirteenth Floor
- To Rome With Love
- 02 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff
- 06 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Men on a Mission: 2018
- Outlander: Season 4
- 08 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Vertigo
- 9 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Danger Mouse: Season 2
- In Good Company
- ParaNorman
- Parenthood
- 10 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Age of tanks
- 11 NOIEMBRIE 2018
All Hail King Julien: Season 3
- All Hail King Julien: Season 4
- 13 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Barcelona: A Love Untold
- Can’t Help Falling in Love
- Crazy Beautiful You
- Kid Kulafu
- One More Chance
- Outlander: Season 4
- Seven Sundays
- She’s Dating the Gangster
- Starting Over Again
- That Thing Called Tadhana
- 14 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Law Abiding Citizen
- 15 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Midnight in Paris
- THE MECHANIC
- The Young Victoria
- Biutiful
- Colombiana
- Conan the Barbarian
- Killer Elite
- Let Me In
- Man on a Ledge
- Remember Me
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Woman in Black
- 19 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Donald Glover: Weirdo
- 20 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Men on a Mission: 2018
- Outlander: Season 4
- 26 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- The Missing
- 27 NOIEMBRIE 2018
- Men on a Mission: 2018