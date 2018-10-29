Noutăți Netflix în noiembrie: ce seriale și filme vei vedea pe platformă

Suntem pe finalul lunii octombrie, iar cei de la Netflix au anunțat deja ce o să vezi în următoarea lună. Vestea bună că în noiembrie o să vezi ultimul sezon din House of Cards plus alte titluri originale și licențiate.

În acestă lună vei putea vedea cum se va încheia House of Cards, serialul care a pus Netflix pe hartă, și cum va fi fără Kevin Spacey. Tot în luna acesta vei putea vedea noile aventuri din Narcos. Serialul se mută în Netflix și te așteaptă cu noi protagoniști.

The Other Side of the Wind (Mă vor iubi când nu voi mai fi) este un film documentar realizat de Orson Welles în care vezi cum a fost creat „The Other Side of the Wind”, filmul neterminat al lui Welles.

De asemenea, dacă ești curios să vezi cum e filmul află că-l poți vedea tot pe Netflix. „The Other Side of the Wind” spune povestea unui regizor renumit se luptă în ultima zi de viață să termine un nou proiect, contemplând asupra moștenirii lăsate în urmă.

Dacă ești iubitor de filme clasice află că și Vertigo a lui Alfred Hitchcock ajunge pe Netflix.

O altă premieră importantă este filmul Outlaw King (Regele Proscris), care urmărește lupta lui Robert Bruce de a recâștiga independența Scoției după ce Regele Angliei a preluat controlul.

Pe 16 noiembrie ajunge și drama The Ballad of Buster Scruggs ce este realizată de celebrii regizori Joel și Ethan Coen. În acestă miniserie avem șase povești despre frontiera americană.

Mai jos ai lista completă cu toate filmele și serialele de pe Netflix, în noiembrie.

Seriale, filme și documentare orginiale Netflix

01 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Follow This: Part 3 – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX

02 NOIEMBRIE 2018

House of Cards: Season 6

The Good Place: Season 3

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX

03 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Dynasty: Season 2

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

04 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

05 NOIEMBRIE 2018

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

06 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Black Lightning: Season 2

08 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Riverdale: Season 3

09 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Super Drags

The Sinner: Season 2

Westside

Outlaw King

Medal of Honor

Beat Bugs: Season 3

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

13 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Warrior

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

15 NOIEMBRIE 2018

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

16 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Narcos: Mexico

The Kominsky Method

Cam

The Princess Switch

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

19 NOIEMBRIE 2018

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

20 NOIEMBRIE 2018

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

21 NOIEMBRIE 2018

The Tribe

22 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Greenleaf: Season 3

The Christmas Chronicles

23 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Fugitiva

Frontier: Season 3

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

27 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

29 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Soltera codiciada

30 NOIEMBRIE 2018

Death by Magic

1983

Baby

F is for Family: Season 3

Rajma Chawal

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Tiempo compartido

The World Is Yours

Seriale, filme și documentare licențiate: