Jason Momoa și ”The Rock”, la protest: de ce s-au supărat amândoi

View this post on Instagram

At the heart of any matter, is where the truth lies. Truth is, these people – our people – are the backbone and spirit of Hawaii and our culture. They are willing to die here to protect this very sacred land we stand on. This is not about stopping the progress of science. I’ll always be an advocate for science advancement, but not at the expense of human beings who are hurting. When we lead with empathy, we make progress thru humanity. I remain optimistic our leaders will do right by the people. Because in the end, that’s really the only thing that matters – people. #MaunaKea