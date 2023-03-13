Premiile Oscar 2023 – lista completă a câștigătorilor, în frunte cu Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Whale

În urmă cu câteva ore, s-a încheiat cea mai nouă ediție a premiilor Oscar. Ediția din acest an a avut loc în Los Angeles – Dolby Theatre, în SUA a fost difuzată de ABC, iar în România s-a putut vedea pe Voyo, în format streaming. Jimmy Kimmel a fost prezentator.

Ediția cu numărul 95 a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film, supranumită Oscar, și-a anunțat câștigătorii în această dimineață. Ca de obicei, câteva filme au reprezentat principalii câștigători, în frunte cu Everything Everywhere All at Once. Brendan Fraser a luat Oscarul pentru rolul principal din The Whale (Balena), iar The Banshees of Inisherin a adus și el câteva premii pentru producătorii săi.

Lista câștigătorilor de la premiile Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Elvis”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once” – câştigător, „The Fabelmans”, „Tar”, “Top Gun: Maverick” , „Triangle of Sadness”, „Woman Talking”

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) – câştigători, Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Cea mai bună actriţă: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) – câştigător

Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) – câştigător, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Hong Chau, „The Whale”, Kerry Condon, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Jamie Lee Curtis, „Everything Everywhere All at Once” – câştigător, Stephanie Hsu, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Brian Tyree Henry, „Causeway”, Judd Hirsch, „The Fabelmans”, Barry Keoghan, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Ke Huy Quan, „Everything Everywhere All at Once” – câştigător

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – câştigător, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures), “Tár” (Focus Features), “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix), “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures), “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Sarah Polley – câştigător

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), „Close” (Belgia), „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germania) -câştigător, „The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda), „EO” (Polonia)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) – câştigător, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation), “The Sea Beast” (Netflix), “Turning Red” (Pixar)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films), “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon), “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon), “A House Made of Splinters”, “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.) – câştigător

Cea mai bună imagine: „All Quiet on the Western Front” James Fried – câştigător, „Bardo”, „Elvis”, „Empire of Light”, „Tár”

Cel mai bun montaj: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – câştigător, “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Cel mai bun sunet: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „The Batman”, „Elvis”, „Top Gun: Maverick” – câştigător

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water” – câştigător, „The Batman”, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, „Top Gun: Maverick”

Machiaj şi coafură: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „The Batman”, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, „Elvis”, „The Whale” – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – câştigător

Cele mai bune costume: „Babylon”, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth E. Carter – câştigător, „Elvis”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Coloană sonoră: „All Quiet on the Western Front” Volker Bertelmann – câştigător, „Babylon”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „The Fabelmans”

Cântec original: “Applause” din “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Hold My Hand” din “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up” din “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Naatu Naatu” din “RRR” – câştigător, “This Is a Life” din “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Design de producţie: „All Quiet on the Western Front” – câştigător, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „Babylon”, „Elvis”, „The Fabelmans”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „An Irish Goodbye” – câştigător, „Ivalu”, „Le Pupille”, „Night Ride”, „The Red Suitcase”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Charlie Mackesy şi Matthew Freud) – câştigător, „The Flying Sailor”, „Ice Merchants”, „My Year of Dicks”, „An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „The Elephant Whisperers” – câştigător, „Haulout”, „How Do You Measure a Year?”, „The Martha Mitchell Effect”, „Stranger at the Gate”