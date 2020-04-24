Alternativă la distanțarea socială: beneficiile fabuloase ale îmbrățișării de copaci

Lipsa contactului fizic în timpul pandemiei și în perioada de după are un impact emoțional semnificativ pentru foarte mulți oameni. Din fericire, există alternative cu beneficii majore.
În ultimele luni, s-a discutat intens despre distanțarea socială și despre beneficiile semnificative derivate din lipsa contactului fizic. Nu da mâna cu nimeni, nu-ți mai strânge prietenii în brațe și, cu siguranță, nu mai pupa pe nimeni. Toate acele manifestări de respect și afecțiune te ajutau însă foarte mult.
O alternativă interesantă promovată de Serviciul Forestier Islandic constă în îmbrățișarea copacilor, de orice dimensiune, de orice tip și oriunde s-ar afla. Chiar dacă această practică a fost asociată în mod tradițional cu mișcarea hippie din anii `60 și `70, a fost demonstrat științific faptul că te ajută enorm să iei un copac în brațe.
În ultimii ani s-au făcut mai multe studii asupra activității de strângere a copacilor, într-o manieră similară cu cea de a lua în brațe o persoană. În urma analizelor, s-a tras concluzia că acest gest simplu pe care îl poți face în pădure, pe stradă sau în curtea din spatele casei funcționează ca tratament în cazul unor afecțiuni psihologice. Te ajută să scapi de depresie și să tratezi ADHD (deficitul de atenție), micșorează timpul de reacție, sporește abilitatea de concentrare și te ajută să scapi de anumite dureri de cap.
În această perioadă în care tot mai mulți oameni caută soluții de medicină alternativă și abordări holistice ale unor probleme medicale, să îmbrățișezi un copac s-ar putea să fie cea mai bună soluție ca să încerci ceva nou și să vezi cum te simți după câteva sesiuni.
When was the last time you hugged a tree? I do that often. In the last period tree hugging was the only type of hugging available to me. Lately, everytime i would hug a tree i would exchange energy with the tree-person. I would give the tree healing, as a way to give healing to Mother Earth. The Tree would give me love and life energy. Only that this time around the connection between us was different. Not better, coz that is duality, just different. It was as if my soul and not my physical body who was hugging the tree. And then i got it. I am still transcending into 5D, while trees and souls are already there. If you wonder why we don't see the trees in 5D that is for the same reason that Native Americans didn't see the ships approaching. Our senses recognize what is familiar. So no you are not able to see with your sight everything. So today go outside and hug a tree. Connect to this beautiful being. Ask to feel and get a glimpse of 5D. Close your eyes and just feel. No prejudices. Just feel. You will be amazed.
"Love is not what you say. Love is what you do." Hugging trees is good for your health – Hugging those you love is good for your heart.