Alternativă la distanțarea socială: beneficiile fabuloase ale îmbrățișării de copaci

When was the last time you hugged a tree? I do that often. In the last period tree hugging was the only type of hugging available to me. Lately, everytime i would hug a tree i would exchange energy with the tree-person. I would give the tree healing, as a way to give healing to Mother Earth. The Tree would give me love and life energy. Only that this time around the connection between us was different. Not better, coz that is duality, just different. It was as if my soul and not my physical body who was hugging the tree. And then i got it. I am still transcending into 5D, while trees and souls are already there. If you wonder why we don’t see the trees in 5D that is for the same reason that Native Americans didn’t see the ships approaching. Our senses recognize what is familiar. So no you are not able to see with your sight everything. . So today go outside and hug a tree. Connect to this beautiful being. Ask to feel and get a glimpse of 5D. Close your eyes and just feel. No prejudices. Just feel. You will be amazed. . Just love, from my soul to yours💙💜 This too shall pass. . 📷@grethefremobjorn❤️