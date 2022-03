Situație tot mai dificilă în Mariupol. Orașul este asediat de ruși, iar localnicii au devastat și jefuit cel mai mare mall din localitate

#Russian military equipment in #Melitopol

There is a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol, there has been no water, light, heat and food for more than five days, said Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People's Militia Department#RussianUkrainianWar #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/tJCpNsmx5P

— LiveWarUpdate (@LiveWarUpdate) March 5, 2022