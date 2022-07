Comoara antică apărută în Italia din cauza secetei. Este o descoperire epocală de maximă importanță

After a period of unusually hot weather and low rainfall, it's now possible to see the resurfaced remains of an #ancient bridge in the Tiber River in #Rome, #Italy. It is believed the bridge was built during the reign of Nero.#Archaeology #History

📷: Alessia Pierdomenico pic.twitter.com/FOiK4NKu1W

— Jon Hawke* (@HawkeJon) July 16, 2022