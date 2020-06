Ramona Gabor este în culmea fericirii! Ce veste le-a dat fanilor. “Vin schimbări majore”

View this post on Instagram

With HUGE changes coming into my life right now , I want to reflect a little on what made me be where I am today. Growing in a town in N-E of Romania I never really knew what I wanted in life , I just knew that I want more . Now, more is different for each of us but I’m just so grateful that I’ve always been driven by determination and persistence to create a world which I love. I am currently working on launching a line of skincare and a line of perfumes. I know this will be so challenging on the long run (it already is) but I’m so confident that it will be a game changer on so many levels. Can’t wait to share with you the final products very soon . I so appreciate your constant support and I know that I’d probably wouldn’t do as much if I wouldn’t get a push from you from time to time. ❤️ What are your goals this year?