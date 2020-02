Cei mai ghiduși papuci de mireasă sunt niște teniși: de ce au fost creați de Converse

View this post on Instagram

“Hey, I put some new shoes on. And suddenly everything is right. I said, hey I put some new shoes on. And everybody’s smiling, it’s so inviting. Oh short on money but long on time. Slowly strolling in the sweet sunshine.” . . . A new pair of kicks and then your off to marry the love of your life. I just loved @melinda_bikini_fit . Bridal style. The rose gold converse with her simple lace dress was just perfect for her relaxed spring wedding at @sylvansidefarm . And her groom had matching converse, how sweet it that! . . . What will/ did you wear on your feet for your big day? . . . #stephanieleighphotodesign #bride #loveloudoun #weddinginspo #weddingsinloudoun #loudounweddings #loudouncounty #vaweddingphotographer #virginiaweddingphotographer #virginiabride #virginiawedding #dcweddingphotographer #dcbride #mdweddingphotographer #eastcoastwedding #eastcoastweddingphotographer #loudouncountyphotographer #barnwedding #thatlighttho #thehappynow #weddingphotography #converseweddingshoes #newkicks #rosegoldsneakers #weddingshoes #rosegoldwedding