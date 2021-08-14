Ce filme și ce seriale noi apar pe platforma HBO Go din România în august 2021
Platforma de streaming HBO Go ne așteaptă cu noutăți în luna august 2021. Iată ce filme și ce seriale noi apar pe platforma HBO Go din România în luna august 2021.
Platforma HBO Go – filmele și serialele din august 2021
Fanii platformei de streaming HBO Go, continuă să fie uimiți de filmele și serialele noi pe care le scoate spre difuzare. Potrivit money.ro, în luna august 2021 vor apărea pe HBO Go, aproximativ 75 de filme și de seriale care pot fi urmărite.
Titlurile și genurile filmelor și serialelor ce vor fi difuzate în august pe HBO Go sunt următoarele:.
- 2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
- 9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
- A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
- A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
- Americano, 2017 (HBO)
- Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
- Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
- Betrayal at Attica, 2021
- The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
- The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
- Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
- Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
- Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
- Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
- Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO).
- Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
- The Double, 2014 (HBO)
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- The End, 1978 (HBO)
- Envy, 2004 (HBO)
- Epic, 2013 (HBO)
- Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
- For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
- Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
- The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
- The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
- Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
- Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
- Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
- Horror of Dracula, 1958
- How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Hudson Hawk, 1991
- Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
- Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
- Inception, 2010
- Joe, 2014 (HBO)
- Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO).
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- Last Action Hero, 1993
- The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
- Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
- Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
- Top Gear, Season 29
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
- Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
- Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
- Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
- Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
- 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- San Andreas, 2015
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO).