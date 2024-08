Reguli stricte la înmormântarea lui Alain Delon. Ce sunt obligați prietenii actorului să facă în timpul funeraliilor

**FILE PHOTO** Alain Delon Has Passed Away. CANNES - MAY 19: Alain Delon arrives to the premiere of " A HIDDEN LIFE " during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.,Image: 899868824, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **Not for sale in: USA, Brazil, Mexico**, Model Release: no, Credit line: Lyvans Boolaky/IS/MPI / Capital pictures / Profimedia